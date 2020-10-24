Every right that we enjoy in life comes with inherent responsibilities. Because we live in a society, we often write those responsibilities into laws. Measure 4-205 is an attempt to override laws so we only have rights, and no responsibilities, in just one facet of life.
As societies grow and become more populated, interactions become more complex and conflicts increase, therefore the need for regulations increases, not decreases.
Could we next write a measure to exempt just me from property taxes and land use regulations?
DAVID FITCH
Astoria
