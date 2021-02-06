Here is a copy of the email I sent to state Rep. Suzanne Weber:
"When the Oregon Republican Party issued a resolution proclaiming the Capitol riot as a false flag operation, you and the other Republican state legislators were quick and unanimous in rejecting that resolution.
"I am very grateful to see such responsible action. You and your colleagues are providing an excellent example for other Republicans in other states and in the federal government. Thank you."
Please feel free to express your own appreciation to Rep.SuzanneWeber@oregonlegislature.gov
CHERYL CONWAY
Astoria