A sad beach walk … beer labels and six-pack holders flood incoming tides. I've personally picked up 96 labels since Aug. 1.
The brewery’s building collapse on June 14 sent thousands of labels into the Columbia River. Plastic tape attaching the labels entangles with building debris in a protected plovers area, where thousands of shorebirds migrate. Labels are still washing up from Ocean Park, Washington, to Lincoln City.
This business received a substantial tax break, according to The Astorian article on Feb. 11, 2021: "Being part of the enterprise zone would save Buoy Beer and Pilot House an estimated $734,800 in property taxes over five years."
Tax breaks and continual expansions make me wonder how a few days of beach cleanup could bankrupt them.
Waterfront businesses should be held responsible for polluting. There is more and more of this irresponsibility. The Cannery Café and No. 10 Sixth Street fire left burned debris on the dock for months. Most fell, or blew, into the river.
The Tourist No. 2 ferry is now polluting the river. Do you remember the campaign in which our wonderful city leaders promoted buying and restoring this "tourist attraction." These promoters should help pay for cleanup.
I reflect on poet Horace's words: "Naturam expelles furca, tamen usque recurret … " (You can drive nature out with a pitchfork, but she always comes back).