I understand that the Sunset Empire Park and Recreation District board has made a motion to pursue the purchase of Broadway Middle School, even though taxpayers voted "no" in November 2018.
That vote stands until such time that this matter goes before the taxpayers for another vote.
In the meantime, the board and all of its members will be held responsible for any monies withdrawn from the tax base for the purpose of purchasing Broadway Middle School.
MARTI WAJC
Seaside
