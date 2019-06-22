From its very source at the oil wells, to refineries, to automobile emissions, gasoline is a major contributor to climate change.
The internal combustion engine has been powering automobiles for over 120 years. We now have new and much-improved technology which would greatly reduce the pollution caused by this old mechanism.
The auto industry retooled, almost overnight, at the onset of World War II in order to manufacture tanks and military vehicles. It was a dire emergency, and our very lives and way of life was at stake.
This is the time for auto plants to be retooled for producing electric cars, because our very lives and way of life are, again, at stake.
RUTH LINDEMANN
Seaside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.