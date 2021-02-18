If you had much of a childhood, girls and boys alike played some form of capture the flag. We all would figure ways to protect it or possess it. But we all knew there was only one flag.
Today our children are not being taught to be allegiant to one flag. There is minimal, if any, teaching of what the American flag represents and, worse yet, the sacrifices that have been made, and continue to be made, in allegiance to democracy.
A pledge helps build honor and personal integrity in young people. When that pledge is given with your classmates or friends, it gives them all a sense of belonging and solidarity. Politics does not have anything to do with it, nor does religion.
“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America, and to the republic for which it stands, one nation, under God, indivisible with liberty and justice for all.”
Please. For the U.S., put the pledge back in our schools.
TROY J. HASKELL
Astoria