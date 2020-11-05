The Astorian’s and The Oregonian's coverage of the Pacific Seafood outbreaks has been revelatory and important. The perspective of 18-year-old worker Ada Gabi Gutierrez Castañeda gives the true story of what it is like for people working in food processing and living in company arranged housing that has become a hotspot for the spread of COVID.
While the company and even some health officials want to blame workers for the outbreak, the Oct. 13, 2020 story tells the truth about what’s happening at Pacific Seafood, “The company’s own internal emails show that most of those infected live in off-site housing that Pacific Seafood arranged, and that only eight initial cases were linked to the party.”
It is clear we have a serious problem with workplace safety during the pandemic. It’s terrifying for workers and dangerous for our communities.
Oregon OSHA has failed to provide adequate workplace safety protections for workers like Gutierrez Castañeda. The Oregon AFL-CIO and hundreds of workers have provided testimony to OSHA calling for clear, strong and enforceable rules to mitigate COVID transmission, including air filtration, PPE (personal protective equipment) and training requirements in the workplace.
Seven months into the pandemic, we still don’t have them, which is something everyone in Oregon should be paying attention to. We call on OSHA to immediately provide protections that allow for Oregon to reopen safely, reduce COVID transmissions and let everyone get back to work.
GRAHAM TRAINOR
President, Oregon AFL-CIO
Portland
