It has come to our attention that Clatsop County voters will get to vote on local ballot Measure 4-205 on Nov. 3. This ridiculous measure would prohibit enforcement of certain firearm regulations by county employees.
Just when we need more stringent enforcement, this measure would weaken enforcement. It would prohibit enforcement of background checks, confiscation orders, ownership of non-fully automatics or accessories, and any restriction on open or concealed carry of firearms in Clatsop County.
The measure would also prohibit officials or employees from enacting any tracking required on firearms. The measure does provide exceptions, as it does not apply to convicted felons or persons prohibited from possessing firearms by court order. The law does not allow possession of firearms in state or federal buildings.
Please advise your subscribers to vote no on this ridiculous measure on Nov. 3. This country needs better law enforcement, not weaker enforcement.
RICK and PENNY SABOL
Gearhart
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.