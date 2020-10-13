Suzanne Weber is the right choice for House District 32. She has experience as an educator, small-business owner and she currently serves as the mayor of Tillamook.
What I admire about Suzanne is she is practical and nonpartisan. She focuses on understanding the issues important to our community, and developing solutions and results based on a common-sense approach, not rooted in a specific agenda or political philosophy.
She wants our rural North Coast communities to have a voice in Salem, and she vows not to align herself with the priorities of Portland politicians.
We need a representative who represents the North Oregon Coast first and foremost. Please support Weber.
PATRICK NOFIELD
Cannon Beach
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.