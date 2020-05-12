Clatsop County Commissioner Sarah Nebeker and I are close friends, and I will always admire her service to this community and value our friendship. However, we have fundamental disagreements on the solutions for affordable housing, and their link to short-term rentals. A recent Clatsop County housing study drew a firm conclusion that short-term rentals eat up available housing for our working families.
Commissioner Nebeker and her associates sponsored a ballot measure in 2017 to repeal Gearhart's common-sense vacation rental regulations and support unlimited rentals in Gearhart, with no legal fire or life safety guidelines.
John Toyooka always puts community and working folks first, and partisanship last. Like me, he understands affordable housing and limiting short-term rentals is a top priority in Clatsop County. John also pledges to regularly attend Gearhart City Council meetings, listen and be open-minded to the needs of Gearhart residents, and represent working families by supporting small business, living wages and family health care and education.
John wants to help Gearhart build a new fire station to protect our community, and be prepared for all emergencies from tsunamis to pandemics. He understands the Clatsop County housing study concludes that short-term rentals eat up available housing inventory in our coastal communities, and he supports the Gearhart comprehensive plan to keep Gearhart residential.
Toyooka has the right views on protecting what makes our city special; that's why he is the right choice for Gearhart.
MAYOR MATT BROWN
Gearhart
