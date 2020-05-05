John Toyooka is the right person at the right time to help our county move forward.
As a graduate of the U.S. Naval Academy who served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps, John is dedicated and responsible.
He is engaged in the community, and is a practical nonpartisan leader who is collaborative and intelligent, yet extremely humble.
His focus is people and the issues that are important to them, including affordable housing and sustaining critical infrastructure.
Please join me in supporting Toyooka for Clatsop County commissioner, District 2.
PATRICK NOFIELD
Cannon Beach
