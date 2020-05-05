I am writing this letter in support of Vineeta Lower. She is a Republican candidate running for state representative in House District 32. I met Lower when I was a sophomore in high school. She is a great role model to me and many other students.
Being a former student of hers, I know firsthand that Lower is organized and motivated. She has always done the right thing, even if it was difficult. She has a strong sense of integrity and is always respectful of others.
I have no doubt that Lower would be an exemplary state representative. Her priorities are always clear. I have always felt supported and cared for by Lower, and I am certain that she will show the same attentiveness to those in her district. She advocates for citizens in her community, such as veterans and the timber industry. Lower is a strong believer in family values and community participation.
Lower is the kind of leader I would like to see as the state representative of House District 32. I believe she possesses the skill and the desire to bring Oregon into a brighter future.
DAELYN WILSON
St. Helens
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.