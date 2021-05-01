Here we are on April 22, up in the COVID-19 high risk in Clatsop County ("County to move into high risk for virus," The Astorian), and the tourists keep coming out to the coast for the weekend.
Meanwhile, Astoria city councillors have, for a second time, denied Mark Hollander a permit extension to build a four-story hotel on the Columbia River waterfront. ("Astoria again denies hotel appeal," The Astorian).
What if every room in every existing hotel in Astoria were occupied and the occupant(s) arrived in an auto looking for a parking place, the town would be one giant traffic jam.
Let's hope the City Council makes a final denial at an early May meeting for any Hollander permit extension.
JUANITA B. PRICE
Astoria