Seaside City Councilor Seth Morrisey released a statement about COVID-19 a few days before the Fourth of July that casts significant doubt on our state government's handling of the COVID-19 response. Councilor Morrisey offered not a single solution, he offered only criticism.
Seaside is home to multiple assisted living facilities, around 25 hospital beds and a very small number of ventilators.
Based on what I hope is a solid understanding of contagious viruses, he made a risky political calculation in advance of perhaps one of the busiest weekends of the year in Seaside.
Councilor Morrisey seems confident that the response to COVID-19 is worse than the disease; for our sake, I certainly hope he is right. Either way, his words will be remembered.
ALEX CARNEY
Seaside
