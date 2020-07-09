Oregon State Parks recently announced massive and unacceptable staff and program cuts. With a proposal to cut 47 regular, and over 300 summer part-time staff, our underfunded state parks could be in ruins.
For trail users, the Oregon State Parks have totally written off the Saddle Mountain trail and natural area. The 8-plus mile road leading into the area is closed, and no schedule to reopen is planned. The Saddle Mountain trail is one of the most popular Northwest Oregon hikes.
Parks are a strong contributor to tourist dollar income. Our park system in years past has been the envy of our nation, and over time, yearly funding is reducing parks to devastation. Where are our coastal state representatives, and concerned chamber of commerce folks?
BOB WESTERBERG
Astoria
