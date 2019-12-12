For the past 75 years, Oregon's electric cooperatives, like the West Oregon Electric Cooperative, have provided our members affordable, reliable electricity. Sometimes that's not easy.
Our cooperative has experienced four Federal Emergency Management Agency events in the last six years, leaving thousands of consumers without power, causing millions of dollars in damages. FEMA funds bring the lights back on after these major events.
However, due to an unintended consequence of federal tax law changes in 2017, electric co-ops that receive FEMA funds are now at risk of losing their tax-exempt status, forcing them to raise rates to pay taxes.
Electric cooperatives remain tax-exempt as long as they receive 85% of their income from their member-owners. But with tax law changes, government grants now count as nonmember income, threatening this 85% threshold. Here's what’s already happening: bit.ly/2E1hRRz
Thankfully, common-sense legislation in Congress — the Revitalizing Underdeveloped Rural Areas and Lands (RURAL) Act — ensures that co-ops do not jeopardize their tax-exempt status when they accept government grants.
Passage of this bipartisan legislation means that Oregon's electric co-ops do not have to choose between their tax status or rebuilding infrastructure. But time is running out.
The bill's ultimate fate may rest with U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, who has a unique opportunity to help keep rural Oregon in the light in more ways than one. By passing the RURAL Act, Sen. Wyden will demonstrate bipartisan leadership.
Please write to him: wyden.senate.gov/contact/email-ron
ERIKA PALECK
Director, District 5, West Oregon Electric Cooperative
Vernonia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.