Oregon Republicans fleeing the capital and going into hiding is nothing new. In 2011, to stop legislation being proposed by Wisconsin Republican Gov. Scott Walker, the infamous "Democratic 14" members of the Wisconsin State Legislature fled the state.
Oregon Gov. Kate Brown sending state troopers to round up missing GOP members of the Oregon Legislature would be the same tactic used by Walker.
Previous generations of state Legislature minority members would always stay, debate the issues and deal with being on the losing side of votes. Today, some engage in political temper tantrums and go into hiding out of state, rather than perform the tasks they were elected to do.
What a sad commentary on the state of today's politics.
LARRY PENNER
Great Neck, New York
