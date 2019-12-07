Dear Founding Fathers: With a sad heart I write to you that after three tries, I think I've found loopholes in the Constitution you so brilliantly created.
Individuals wanting their leg of the three-legged government stool to be longer (i.e. controlling) than the other two has been a recurring theme. But today it seems especially dangerous. Possible exploitable loopholes:
• 50% voter turnout means minority rules. Do the math. Yet, we profess the majority rules.
• One vote doesn't matter. Whose vote? Mine? Yours? Historically, two presidential impeachments and two presidential elections were decided by the number one.
• Accepting illegal election results. Kindergartners in the sandbox know you "do over" what wasn't fair (legal).
• Why vote? It's hopeless. No. But it will be, if we don't exercise our constitutional privilege.
In my opinion, publicly saying things that are easily proved false endangers a basic principle of democracy — the truth shall make you free.
A wiser person than me said democracy will only last if enough people care to defend it. I say dang true. How about you?
President John F. Kennedy challenged Americans when he said, "Ask not what your country can do for you — ask what you can do for your country."
So, George Washington, Alexander Hamilton and Benjamin Franklin, it turns out the mess we're in today isn't your fault. The good news is all these loopholes are closable by "we the people."
So whether you march, call, write or cheer "USA, USA," let's all vote. It's our country.
CARL DOMINEY
Astoria
