Regarding coverage of the Falcon Cove Beach Water District moratorium: It seems your reporter, Nicole Bales, has become the mouthpiece of the undeveloped lot owners in this area ("Falcon Cove Beach Water District to extend moratorium," The Astorian, May 26).
It is sad that sloppy journalism has fallen to the level of reporting only one side of an issue, and being biased on top of it. Bales has written several articles regarding the moratorium, and has not interviewed a water district board member as yet.
Her "news" leaves one with the impression that our water district operates with no regard for the law or the community. Most of those Bales quoted have never attended water district meetings until the moratorium was enacted.
This leaves me to believe that the self-interested ones she represents are more important to her than reporting on the extent our water district is going to to solve the water supply issues for the whole of our community equitably, and for future development.
I note that Bales reports on comments that Clatsop County Commissioner Lianne Thompson (who represents the South County communities) makes during board meetings, but neglects quoting any board member facts. Are Commissioner Thompson's remarks regarding the issue newsworthy, and not the facts reported by our small water district board?
Bales seems to be trying to create dissension rather than unbiased news.
JOANNE CORNELIUS
Falcon Cove
