In this year 2020, which has but six more weeks left in it, a year of turmoil, dissent, illness and death, I thought that there was nothing else that might happen which would be able to shock, disillusion or depress me. Sadly, I was wrong.
Nov. 22 passed with little to no public notice taken of the anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy. For me, as I am sure for many others, that day in 1963 will live in infamy as much as Dec. 7, 1941, or Sept. 11, 2001.
Every one of us who was alive and at least of school-age on that day, Nov. 22, 1963, will most likely remember exactly where he or she was, or what he or she was doing, when the tragic news first came over the radio and then over television.
I am saddened by the fact that our public discourse has diminished to the level that the media can focus attention on whether it was hair dye or mascara that dripped down Rudy Giuliani's face, but cannot give proper and honorable consideration to, and commemoration of, the death of one of our greatest presidents.
BARRY L. PLOTKIN
Astoria
