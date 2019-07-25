I have recently returned from a drive on U.S. Highway 26 between Portland and Seaside, and two things confuse me.
First, I don’t understand why people refuse to turn on their headlights, despite a number of signs advising their use for safety. Do they think that because they can see all right, it’s not necessary? Perhaps they don’t realize that the purpose is not to see, but to be seen. Visibility of oncoming traffic is much enhanced when the oncoming vehicle has headlights on.
Secondly, I don’t understand the refusal to use turn signals when changing lanes. Using turn signals gives other drivers the impression that you know what you are doing, and that what you are doing is on purpose, rather than wandering between lanes while distracted.
BOB FLETCHER
Seaside
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.