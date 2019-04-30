I am a new, proud homeowner in Astoria still learning about the community and its history. There is a lot of material! I have also been homeless, for three months, in 2014, when I lived with my cat in a tent.
At the risk of stating the obvious, homeless people are members of the public. It thus stands to reason that there is no real distinction between the safety of homeless people and the safety of everybody else. The editorial voice and coverage in this publication seem to differentiate between these topics (see "Astoria police track aggressive homeless behavior," The Daily Astorian, April 19).
This concerns me. I would hope that the police are concerned about the safety of the homeless people whose behavior they are "documenting" to the same extent that they are for the safety of everyone else.
JED HERMAN
Astoria
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.