When considering starting a business in a new area, business entities look at a number of factors. One of those is safety — for its employees, its investment, and the community in general. They would not choose a county without gun laws or restrictions, where law enforcement officials are legally hampered from protecting their residents.
The businesses currently located there would cancel any expansion plans, and may even move elsewhere. Businesses suffering financially as a result of the pandemic would, most probably, not choose to reinvest.
Then there is the tourism factor. Who wants to visit a place where they would not be protected from gun violence?
So residents, the choice is yours — a safe, vibrant and prosperous Clatsop County — or not.
GAIL MAHAN
Astoria
