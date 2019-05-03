Imagine the North Coast of Oregon without salmon. While salmon populations throughout the Northwest are greatly reduced compared to pre-European settlement, salmon are still here.
That is due in part to Oregon voters, who have consistently supported state investment in salmon recovery, and to a federal fund called the Pacific Coast Salmon Recovery Fund, which Congress established in 2000 to support salmon recovery projects throughout Alaska, Idaho, Montana, Oregon and Washington.
The salmon recovery fund is at risk. For the third year in a row, the Trump administration has proposed zeroing it out in the federal budget. Each year, Congress finds a way restore it. We need Congress to step up again and keep this work going by restoring funding to the Pacific Coast Salmon Recovery Fund in 2020.
The salmon recovery fund has been crucial to funding many important projects in Oregon and here in Clatsop County, including the North Coast Land Conservancy’s acquisition of Boneyard Ridge on Tillamook Head, and adjacent Circle Creek Conservation Center.
NCLC has been investing state and federal dollars into salmon recovery to benefit local communities since its inception in 1986. And we can’t stop now. I urge our congressional delegation to support this work by continuing to invest in salmon recovery for all Oregonians, current and future, near and far.
KATIE VOELKE
Executive Director, North Coast Land Conservancy
Seaside
