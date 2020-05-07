I, too, live on the South Slope, and share the same view of Saddle Mountain and Youngs Bay, so it surprised me to see a letter published in this paper claiming hazy air in the Coast Range was caused by slash burning and herbicide spraying in our forests ("Smoky haze," The Astorian, April 18).
It all sounded odd to me. As a former soldier, firefighter and lifelong resident, I have a pretty good understanding of what smoke looks like up close, and also from a distance, through various natural elements of the North Coast.
Not one to assume, I checked with the skilled professionals that are active in managing our forest. Sure enough, it was easy to ascertain that no major forestland owner was burning, the fire risk was already too high. Also, it was made clear that applying herbicide in such a way that it would linger in the air, and be visible from a distance, as stated in the letter would likely be illegal, but also borderline impossible.
It seems some in our community may be being misled by the organizers of a statewide political campaign seeking to capitalize on the current health crisis. If you see what you believe to be haze from smoke or herbicide, why not ask our Department of Forestry?
Also, if you hear something that sounds that strange, why not reach out to one of the thousands of our neighbors who work in the forest every day, and ask them if any burning or spraying is taking place.
KATY PRITCHARD
Astoria
