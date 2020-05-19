Clatsop County Public Health Director Michael McNickle says, citing no evidence or a single fact to support it, that the outbreak of the coronavirus at Bornstein Seafoods is "probably not Bornstein's issue, but some of these folks are actually coming in and getting it from the community activities that they probably shouldn't have been doing when they're supposed to be sheltering in place." ("County pressed on disclosure after coronavirus outbreak at Bornstein Seafoods," The Astorian, May 7).
That sounds like classic, ugly prejudice, especially in the light of outbreaks at meatpacking plants all across the Midwest. So he referred them to the state Occupational Safety and Health Administration. Everybody knows that agency hasn't had a tooth in its mouth since the Reagan and Bush presidencies. Now we'll get to watch them gum their way through this one.
In the food industry, people work shoulder to shoulder in terrible conditions, in normal times. But there's no excuse for Bornstein not altering their process and conditions to take care of their people during this pandemic. McNickle should have demanded that of them. Instead, he made an after-the-fact walk-through, and told The Astorian the county defers to businesses.
Why? The citizens pay his salary, not businesses. His fiduciary and moral responsibility is to us, not them. And the primarily immigrant people who do this work are an integral and highly valued part of our citizenry, whether they have pieces of paper that say so in their pockets, or not.
Way more than your hands need to be sanitized, sir.
JOSEPH WEBB
Astoria
