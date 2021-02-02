I was recently the victim of an email scam. While I am embarrassed, and the fault for being duped is entirely mine, I discovered that the Oregon Department of Justice offers a scam alert network, which, had I been signed up, might have raised my level of alert.
The nature of the scam was a request from someone I considered trustworthy, whose email account had been hacked and the address book hijacked. Because the source was trusted, I suppressed my usual alarm bells.
I am hoping that this letter might help others avoid being similarly victimized. The Scam Alert Network can be found at bit.ly/ORScamAlert
The Astoria Police Department was very helpful in this process of filing a complaint and getting signed on to the scam alert network.
BARRY PLOTKIN
Astoria