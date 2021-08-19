Scared yet? You should be, and I am not talking about COVID-19, or climate change, or forest fires or anything else that makes headlines on social media or the local and national news sources.
I am talking about our country's hard left turn. It should have you scared to death! We are the greatest country in the history of the world, and we are on the verge of throwing our freedoms away in exchange for government-supplied everything.
The Democratic Party is working hard to get you dependent on the government to meet your needs. Don't worry about working a job, the government will send you money from various government sources so you don't have to worry about money, and block any chance you will be evicted from your home or apartment by having an eviction moratorium perpetually in place. For health care, they will provide Medicare for all.
These are the same lies the communists used in Cuba in the 1950s and 1960s to convince the Cuban people to vote for socialism, and look at the results. The government controls everything, including you.
They supply your food, which is meager at best, and they control the news you will receive, and the internet service you can access, and you will be poor beyond what you could comprehend, and the elite ruling class will live a superior life at your expense and freedom.
Think about this next election, and just do not vote Democratic only!