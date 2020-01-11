Regarding the article, ("King tides offer a taste of sea level rise," The Astorian, Jan. 7): People worrying about "what life could be like in the near future," as the article put it, might find some relief by looking up what are known as spring tides, neap tides, and the moon's metonic cycle.
This article is yet one more in the long list of scary stories about sea level rise.
RICHARD WISNER
Siletz
