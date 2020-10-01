‘Fires, COVID fires.” What did I hear him say?
It is not a fire. It’s a nothing fire, hoax fire, witchcraft fire, conspiracy fire. If I don’t do anything, close my eyes, no fire. It is only 15, next week it will be three and poof, it will be gone. Miraculous.
I’m easy to work with. Just do as I say. I know everything. Don’t consult the fire marshals. Don’t test for fire. It will just find fires. No test, no fires.
Fire marshals say there are fires out of control; I will just replace them and then, no fires. New fire marshals say what I want them to say. Am I great, or what?
Fire is trying to discredit me. It’s not my fault we have fire.
The federal stockpile of personal protective equipment isn’t for you, or your states. It’s for me. I am not a distributor of protective equipment.
Which states, cities, fire departments can I defund? I have withheld funding to the 9/11 firefighters’ health fund for 3 1/2 years. I have changed the leadership in the federal agencies which deal with fires.
This is scary. Is this how you want fires, COVID fires, managed? Hire this fire-in-chief to another term? Massive unemployment, economy in the tank, COVID deaths at 200,000, to be 400,000 by December, wildfires, civil unrest, stochastic terrorism and hate stoked by the “in-chief” must stop.
You are responsible. Vote.
MONICA TAYLOR
Astoria
