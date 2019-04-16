Dear Astoria: Thank you for passing the school bond in November. We are so pleased to be able to update and improve our physical facilities for our community’s kids. We appreciate your support 100 percent.
We need to talk education funding on a larger scale. Since 1990, Oregon schools have been underfunded. Since then, schools statewide have been squeezed and squeezed. We have cut teachers (I was partially riffed in 2010), librarians, support staff, days — the list goes on. This spring Astoria High School expects to run out of paper.
Districts across the state are demanding better in Salem. We need your support. We need you to understand that local bond money is vital and appreciated for our buildings, but that a reliable funding structure statewide is desperately needed for all our kids, including our Astoria kids.
We need more teachers and smaller classes. We need more counselors and nurses. We need more support staff. We need long-enough school years. We need updated textbooks. We need paper, pencils, paper clips and so much more.
Again, we are so appreciative for the local support, and the bond will do amazing things for our kids. Please continue to support us as we ask the state to do for education across Oregon, including Astoria, what you have done for us here. All our kids deserve adequately funded and supported education.
REBECCA PIERCE
Teacher, Astoria High School
Astoria
