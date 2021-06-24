While most people have been preoccupied with the global pandemic crisis, the global warming crisis continues unabated:
Atmosphere carbon dioxide has passed 420 parts per million for the first time in recorded history; a recent series of droughts in Europe were more severe than any over the past 2,100 years; and, over the past 200 years, atmospheric methane is now over 400 million tons a year, due primarily to rising temperatures and changes in rainfall.
Unless there is a full-fledged effort to reverse course by the end of this decade, global warming poses an existential threat to life on this planet as we know it.
Fortunately, many scientists and environmental organizations have devoted time and money in finding ways to ameliorate or reverse the current global warming trends.
Some of the more promising developments include the plummeting cost of solar and wind power. We can now capture more than 100 times global energy demand. By 2030, solar energy is projected to be cheaper than fossil fuels.
The cost of batteries also continued to go down; this will make electric cars less expensive, on the average, than conventional cars. Fifteen states, including California, are now collaborating to require at least 30% of trucks and buses be electric by 2030.
Much work remains to be done to tame the global climate crisis by the end of this decade. It will also require the time, money and involvement of the public.
CAROLYN EADY
Astoria