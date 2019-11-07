This impeachment process by the left reminds me of scientists working to prove a theory in the laboratory.
So far, they have manipulated the elements in every way possible, without success. They can clearly see the outcome that they so desperately desire, but have been truly frustrated, because the result is not forthcoming — nor is it ever likely to be, with even more attempts.
Fudging the numbers and increasing the heat (using the press corps and their allies in the Washington, D.C., swamp) to force a favorable result hasn't worked, either. Actually, they are in danger that the experiment is going to blow up in their faces.
Maybe they should take a deep breath, and consider the effort hopeless. However, being the mad scientists that they are, they will undoubtedly declare their efforts a success, without the facts to back up their claim.
CARL YATES
Seaside
