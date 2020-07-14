I have a question for those who think masks are unnecessary: Do you believe your car or pickup runs because scientists working together discovered the laws of physics, or that they conspired to keep us from knowing that cars run due to the collective moral force of free Americans?
If you get this one wrong, you may not get the respect you think you deserve, especially since top scientists tell us a deadly disease is being spread by people who don't know they have it (and probably aren't wearing masks).
CURT YODER
Astoria
