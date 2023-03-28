I am writing this in response to a letter published on March 21, by Robert Wrenn, "Truth in journalism." He was responding to a March 4 editorial cartoon that depicted a Fox host wearing a Make America Great Again hat and sporting a Pinocchio nose. He said it was just an opinion. Maybe, but it is the opinion of Fox.
Fox’s owner Rupert Murdoch clearly admitted that some Fox News hosts endorsed the lie about the results of the 2020 election to the viewing public. He goes on to say that he never sees anything like this about CNN or MSNBC. Could it be because neither CNN nor MSNBC have accused themselves of lying?
Much more illogical is Wrenn’s statement that, "I think the most unbiased television station is Fox News, bar none." He based this opinion on Fox not being afraid to admit they made a mistake. Except they made no such admission. But they did admit that they lied to America and the world about the results of the 2020 election. And they never believed the lies that they spewed.
So they admitted that for at least the past two years they were far from being the most unbiased news network in the country. So, using this Fox viewer's warped sense of logic, Fox is trustworthy because they admit that they are untrustworthy. I'm scratching my head over that one.