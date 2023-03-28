I am writing this in response to a letter published on March 21, by Robert Wrenn, "Truth in journalism." He was responding to a March 4 editorial cartoon that depicted a Fox host wearing a Make America Great Again hat and sporting a Pinocchio nose. He said it was just an opinion. Maybe, but it is the opinion of Fox.

Fox’s owner Rupert Murdoch clearly admitted that some Fox News hosts endorsed the lie about the results of the 2020 election to the viewing public. He goes on to say that he never sees anything like this about CNN or MSNBC. Could it be because neither CNN nor MSNBC have accused themselves of lying?

