Astoria has been a fishing town for generations, but that is coming to a screeching halt. The main reason for this rapid decline is dams. Dams have been killing salmon at an alarming rate.
According to the Northwest Power and Conservation Council, each dam can kill up to 15% of migrating fish. This is detrimental to the salmon population because the average salmon passes through seven dams, according to the council.
The coast relies on salmon to generate business. In reports about the economic generation of the industry, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife states, "The fisheries generated an estimated $558 million income to the statewide economy in 2019, which is equivalent to about 9,200 jobs. Output is estimated to be $1.2 billion."
This is concerning because with salmon on the decline, we are losing a valuable part of our economy. We can stop this decline by taking out the dams. Not only do dams kill salmon, they also block thousands of miles of spawning grounds.
If some of the dams in the Columbia River basin are removed, it will open up many miles of spawning grounds for future generations of salmon.
Earthjustice is an organization working with congressional leaders to remove dams in the Columbia River basin, which will take steps to save the salmon population.
Contact your congressman or congresswoman and tell them to vote in favor of striking down the dams.