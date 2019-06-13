In Astoria, we have a huge problem with overpopulated California sea lions. These sea lions have raised many issues, from people not being able to get to their boats, to putting a strain on our fish populations.
These sea lions have raised many issues, and despite many attempts to combat this problem, they're still here. I believe we need to keep working on returning these sea lions home.
KATIE PATTERSON
Astoria
