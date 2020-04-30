Right from the beginning, and still, as this pandemic crisis continues, I have heard only one voice on the radio giving directions. This man is truly a leader and caretaker of Seaside's children and others.
Jason Boyd is the assistant principal of Seaside High School and that voice. His directions over the radio made it possible for not just the children under his care, but others, to get a meal. In some cases, the only meal.
l am saying "thank you" for them, and bless you.
TROY HASKELL
Astoria
