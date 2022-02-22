In his Feb. 12 letter to the editor in The Astorian, “Time and money,” Chris Connaway, of the International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 50, demonstrates his leadership, loyalty to union members and concern for the community.
Naturally he wants the best for his union members and the timber industry that has provided them with years of employment. However, his call for another log export facility in Astoria is out of touch with the direction the city and county are headed.
It is generally agreed by analysts that the economic future of Astoria will be driven by tourism, recreation and livability. The notion that a log export facility would lead to an economic boon for the city seems dubious and self-serving.
Exporting raw logs to China in recent years has closed numerous Oregon mills, forcing mill workers onto unemployment and has driven up the cost of finished lumber.
Connaway’s characterization of Clatsop County as a “Third World, colonial, plantation” without its own log exporting misses the mark. That epithet belongs to the state of Oregon, which is allowing the sale of our natural resources to China, an insatiable country that long ago deforested its own lands. Log exports on the Columbia River are literally selling our state down the river.
Rather than not being able to “see the forest for the trees,” as Connaway suggests, the Port administration, our county and city representatives, and the majority of the citizens, are collectively sending the message that we want to see more forests and fewer fallen trees.