The Sunset Empire Transportation District is seeking public input on proposed schedule changes to Routes 10, 15, 16, 20 and 101.
The purpose of the proposed changes is to improve bus on-time performance, increase reliability and add additional frequency to Route 101. The proposed route changes are available to review on the SETD website at nworegontransit.org
Printed copies are available at the Astoria Transit Center or the Seaside Transit Office and posted in bus shelters, including at the Astoria Safeway, Warrenton Fred Meyer, Seaside Avenue A and Cannon Beach Mid-Town bus shelters.
Please review the proposed changes, and submit written comments at the Astoria Transit Center, 900 Marine Drive, in Astoria, or at the Seaside Transit Center at 39 N. Holladay Drive in Seaside.
Comments may also be emailed to mary@ridethebus.org. All comments must be received by 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
All public comments received concerning the proposed route changes will be submitted to the board. Public comments will also be taken during the SETD Zoom board meeting at 9 a.m. Thursday.
If approved by the board, the proposed route changes will be implemented on July 1. For information, contact Mary Parker at mary@ridethebus.org or 503-861-5370.
JEFF HAZEN
Executive director, Sunset Empire Transportation District
Astoria