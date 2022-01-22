Editorial cartoons often provide laughs and insight. The editorial cartoon in the Jan. 18 edition of The Astorian instead provides shocking snark.
The cartoon seems to suggest Martin Luther King Jr. and Black Lives Matter contradict each other. Rather than honoring King's decades of advocacy for racial justice, peace and economic opportunity, the cartoonist uses a popular quote to distract us from King’s accomplishments and the truth of American history.
It's necessary to repeatedly declare that Black lives matter because many people, possibly including this editorial cartoonist, judge people first or solely by their skin color and ignore the actual humanity of the person.
That is tragic, unjust and immoral. Black Lives Matter reminds us that people with dark skin matter just as much as those of us with white or other colored skin.
This cartoon's quote is only a tiny sliver of all that King said and did to challenge systemic racism. The cartoonist twisted its meaning to mock King and his purpose.
King was 39 years old when he was assassinated by a white supremacist frightened by King's belief that all humans deserve to be treated with dignity, respect and justice.
"… King's political trajectory and the essentially radical nature of the civil rights movement confirm that in the United States, progress is not guaranteed, justice is not part of its natural life cycle. Both are only ever the product of enduring social movements, labor movements and struggle." — Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor