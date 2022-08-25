"Perhaps" Jim Aalberg doesn’t understand the Constitution in his Aug. 20 letter.
The constitutional “pursuit of happiness” is now what the Not In My Back Yard (NIMBY) groups are using to kill short-term rentals? How incredibly laughable and ignorant.
Is the Constitution only for your pursuit of happiness? What about my pursuit to retire in Astoria and need to find a way to keep my house for the next eight years? Does my pursuit to be financially stable and "happy" matter?
What about the thousands of families visiting the coast; does their "pursuit of happiness" matter? Are the only people who have a constitutional right to pursue their happiness already living on the coast? Let's call this for what it is; selfishness. You want exclusive access to exclusive beaches without paying for it.
There are properties for sale that can get you there, but it's going to cost you. I bought next to 408 state-owned acres, down a dead-end road, for a reason. I put aside my wishes of a view or waterfront so I could have privacy and quietness.
If you want an empty house next to you, then buy it and let it sit empty. Don't sit back and quote the Constitution and claim a three-day Vrbo client ruins your "pursuit of happiness."
There are bad neighbors, too, and guess what; they are permanent! I don't blame the NIMBYs for wanting their piece of heaven to themselves; honestly, I would, too. Just please stop being intellectually dishonest.