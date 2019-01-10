While agreeing "affordable" housing is a genuine and ongoing problem in our area, one factor I never hear/see mentioned is the lack of affordable housing for senior citizens. Many seniors are living on their Social Security checks, and perhaps a small pension. But not enough to afford the high prices of most homes with high property taxes; apartments need first and last month's rent.
We currently have two 55-plus trailer parks, and two manufactured home parks in Warrenton. There are no vacancies. In the Astoria Mill Pond location, Gateway Phase 1 is ideal. However there is a 2-3 year waiting list. There may be assisted living homes available, but not all seniors require that service. Also, most cannot afford the high cost of these facilities.
With all the proposed building in our county, why can't 55-plus and older/disabled folks also have an opportunity to live in quiet and affordable living quarters? Are grandparents just being put out to pasture?
BERNADINE THOMAS
Warrenton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.