As someone who grew up in Astoria, I understand Floyd Holcom's impulse to speak to those of us who have watched the shifts that have happened here, and feel a desire to give back to the community.
However, I do not agree with touting the fact that you were born somewhere as if it's your own accomplishment, as if you had any choice in the matter. I find it interesting when someone decides to step into a leadership position, when they've rarely chosen to engage themselves in the process previously, unless it had some benefit to them personally or financially.
This is not what public service is about.
Tom Brownson has a sense of duty to serve his community. I believe it is inherent to the nature of his character. He has an incredible ability to listen to others whose opinions may differ from his, and allow himself to digest that new information based on perspectives he didn't previously have access to.
I've watched in a multitude of instances where Tom has stood up for working class Astorians, he has stood up for women, he has supported those struggling with mental health issues.
I believe that he comes to this work from a place of compassion and a desire to be of service. Not forwarding his own agenda, nor financial gain to his holdings … he does it because it's the right thing to do.
Please vote early, and vote to reelect Brownson for Astoria City Council, Ward 2.
ANDREA MAZZARELLA
Astoria
