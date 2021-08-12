From the dawn of humankind, we have known there is strength in numbers. Man was also quick to learn there was power for one who controlled those numbers. Many thousands of years later, this country was started by humans fleeing control. It has been written they were wanting to practice the religion their own way, without fear of persecution.
Less than 100 years later, the word was out about this place of grandeur but, more importantly, freedom of some type of overlord. Like all good things, with it comes the corrupted. But out of the American Revolution came words written into law. Since that time, the world has been using America as its gold standard for what a free democratic country looks like.
Why? Within 50 years Americans were burning people at the stake from fear of religion. Kidnapping hundreds of thousands, and forcing them into slavery, because of religious ideology. In every conflict this country has been involved in, religious judgment has been the cause. There's no true religion that puts one human above or below another.
This small community has over two dozen different churches; that shows the diversity of beliefs this country has. That is why the U.S. Constitution makes a point to ensure the separation of church and state. Shouldn't it be illegal for any religious group to solicit funds for a political agenda? The church already pays no taxes. Please keep our religion in politics apart for freedom's sake.