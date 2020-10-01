Before you vote, seriously, find out what's going on, and do what's right for this country. This may be the most important election in our modern history.
Take a second look at other countries that have lost their freedom with socialism and communism. Is that what you want? Then look out for the globalist that will usher in satanic rule.
And, even if you do not believe there is a creator, the Ten Commandments, that we took out of our schools, would be a working guide for us. How about bearing false witness, stealing, respecting parents, adultery, abortion, etc.?
Please look at the issues and their results for us. What kind of country do you want? Find out why we have the right to bear arms. And keep them.
CHARLES BERGERSON
Warrenton
