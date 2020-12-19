Of the 40,000 residents of Clatsop County, one mature person with preconditions, as reported in the newspaper, and one more, as of the latest report, died relating to COVID-19 for the whole year, and we are heading into "extreme risk" condition. I wish to know who is setting the noose, and tightening up, to hang the rest of us.
Economic depression has already descended upon the city: Simply take a walk downtown, look at multiple closed businesses and empty open ones. Well, as they say in Vietnam: "God up high has eyes." Guess we must do whatever necessary to survive, while taking care of one another, right along with the planet, and watch what happens.
Frustrated as I am, I live my life with gratitude, regardless of the circumstances, because even though the full scheme of the universe is beyond me, I have faith.
NGUYEN T. TRUNG
Seaside
