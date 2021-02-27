As the Oregon Legislature considers restructuring the tax on harvesting timber, two overarching goals should dominate the discussion: Mitigating climate change and providing jobs for rural Oregonians.
Only a severance tax for harvesting trees on private land would significantly increase the funds that counties now receive from logging on state land, and help accomplish both of these goals.
With an increase in funding for counties coming from a severance tax, the Oregon Department of Forestry will no longer need to sell timber on our state land to the highest bidder. All clearcutting of state land could end leaving the ODF to focus on forest restoration and wildfire mitigation.
ODF's eliminating clearcuts, cleaning up forest debris and restoring forests would help mitigate climate change, while providing abundant employment opportunities for workers in rural communities who are increasingly seeing their jobs eliminated by industry automation.
Funding for ODF could come from measures like eliminating the Oregon Forest Resources Institute, ending subsidizes for the Oregon State University College of Forestry, and allowing some selective logging on state land as part of the restoration of forests.
Tax breaks could be offered to timber corporations for doing selective logging instead of clearcutting, brush clearing by hand instead of aerial spraying and science-based forest restoration instead of simply planting trees in rows.
These measures could help accomplish climate change and rural employment goals. Best of all, those corporations would be paying their fair share of taxes again, like they did prior to the 1990s.
ROGER DORBAND
Astoria