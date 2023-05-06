Who's behind the campaign against Measure 4-221? You'll have to dig to find out, since they are under investigation for breaking campaign finance laws. We do know this shadowy industry group is spending big on lawyers from one of Portland's spendiest firms to invalidate the election before we've even voted.

We know they've planted hundreds of confusing yard signs. The only taxes on this ballot are library and fire district measures!. And we know they’re spending thousands on a public relations campaign to convince you they’re "locals."

