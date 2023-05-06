Who's behind the campaign against Measure 4-221? You'll have to dig to find out, since they are under investigation for breaking campaign finance laws. We do know this shadowy industry group is spending big on lawyers from one of Portland's spendiest firms to invalidate the election before we've even voted.
We know they've planted hundreds of confusing yard signs. The only taxes on this ballot are library and fire district measures!. And we know they’re spending thousands on a public relations campaign to convince you they’re "locals."
But they don't live here. In fact, Clatsop County residents hold fewer than 20% of short-term rental permits in neighborhoods impacted by the measure . Investors from Portland and out of state hold the rest. Their children don't go to our schools, their lives don't depend on our first responders, and their loved ones aren't having to move away due to lack of housing.
What about the revenues? By law, 70% of tourist tax revenues must be spent to promote more tourism. STR profits, however, are sucked straight out of our county and into far-flung bank accounts.
I urge my neighbors to do something these pretenders can't do: Make your voice heard and vote! Restore sane zoning rules, the kind that Astoria, Cannon Beach, Warrenton, Gearhart and Seaside use to preserve homes for families and workers, and keep residential neighborhoods safe.
Vote "yes," so we can begin an authentic conversation about the role of STRs in Clatsop County's future.