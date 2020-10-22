The very day the New York Post ran an article on corruption involving Hunter Biden's shady business deals, it was revealed that Twitter and Facebook squelched the story. These companies even closed the Post's accounts so as to suppress the story.
Adding to that is the fact that ABC, CBS and NBC spent zero seconds covering the story. Given the gravity of this situation, it seems there is a coordinated effort by the mainstream media to cover it up.
I wonder how many millions of Americans who have already voted in the 2020 election would like their ballots back, knowing now that there are allegations Joe Biden used his position as vice president to make millions of dollars for his family members.
I also wonder how many newspapers across the nation that have already endorsed Biden for president would like to save their reputations, and have their endorsements retracted, knowing they support a corrupt politician.
The latest Gallup polls concerning the mass media indicate that only 41% of Americans trust the media to report the truth. This story is also the latest example of the long-standing assertion that the American media tilts toward one side of the political spectrum.
It is quite obvious there is a coordinated effort by most news outlets across the nation to alter the 2020 election in favor of Biden.
Ballots are in Astorians' mailboxes, and I trust all pertinent information will not be covered up by the media.
MATT JANES
Jeffers Gardens
